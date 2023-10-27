Today's Final Jeopardy (26 October 2023): Who won Game 34 of Season 40?

Game 34 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 26, 2023, and here's what happened. Yoshie Hill, Mason Maggio, and Tony Frietas competed against each other to win the thirty-fourth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 26, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Yoshie Hill won Jeopardy on October 26, 2023, against Tony and Mason. The categories under the first round were Science & Technology; Mob Hits; Take The A Training; Map Happy; The Camera Man; and Fashion Statements. While Mason gave seventeen correct and zero wrong answers, Tony gave ten correct and three incorrect responses, and Yoshie gave two correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Mason at $9,600, Tony at $2,800, and Yoshie at $1,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Books & Authors; Hall Of Famer By Position; Jacques Of All Trades; Let's Go Lobstering; House; and Of Representatives. The score after the round stood with Mason at $7,600, Yoshie at $5,600, and Tony at $2,400. Mason gave 25 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Yoshie gave 8 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Tony gave 13 correct answers with five wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 26, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 26, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Famous Families and the clue said, "In 2020 a former U.S. ambassador to Ireland, the last of 9 siblings in this dynastic family, died at 92." The answer to the clue was, "What is Kennedy?" Tony and Yoshie responded correctly, thus winning $2,400 and $5,600 respectively. Mason incorrectly answered with Carnegie and lost $3,601.

The final results of the game saw Yoshie Hill with $11,200, Tony Frietas with $4,800, and Mason Maggio with $3,999. This was the thirty-fourth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

