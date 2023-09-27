Today's Final Jeopardy (26 September 2023): Who won Game 12 of Season 40?

Game 12 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 26, 2023, and here's what happened. Michalle Gould, Ollie Savage, and David Kaye competed against each other to win the twelfth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 26, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Michalle Gould won Jeopardy on September 26, 2023, against Ollie and David. The categories under the first round were Caves, About Face Tattoo, Who 'Ar' They?, The Home Spa, Next Stop, Venus, and Shattering Allusions. While Michalle gave eight correct and one wrong answer, Ollie gave twelve correct and three incorrect responses, and David gave five correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Michalle at $4,400, Ollie at $2,800, and David at $2,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were American Islands, In The Corporate Arena, You Could Put An Eye Out, Medicine & History, Translate The Britishism, and Sailing The 3 Cs. The score after the round stood with Ollie at $15,600, Michalle at $13,200, and David at $7,000. Ollie gave 23 correct answers and four wrong responses, while Michalle gave 16 correct answers with one incorrect response, and David gave 10 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on September 26, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 26, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Publications and the clue said, "A collection of achievements bearing this name was established in the early 1950s to help resolve pub disputes." The answer to the clue was, "What is Guinness World Records?" Michalle and David answered correctly thus winning $13,000 and $5,802 respectively. Ollie incorrectly responded with College Bowl and lost $12,000.

The final results of the game saw Michalle Gould with $26,200, David Kaye with $12,802, and Ollie Savage with $3,600. This was the twelfth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

