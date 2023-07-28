Today's Final Jeopardy (27 July 2023): Who won Game 229 of Season 39?

Game 229 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 27, 2023, and here's what happened. Lucas Partridge defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Alicia Schaffer and Zach Razavi. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 27, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Lucas Partridge won Jeopardy on July 27, 2023, successfully converting his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Historic Americans, Books Of The Old Testament, Triple Time, The Forbes 2023 Billionaires List, Retitled Movie Adaptations, and Anatomical Anagrams. While Lucas gave ten correct and two wrong answers, Alicia gave eight correct and three incorrect responses, and Zach gave two correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Lucas at $5200, Alicia at $2400, and Zach at $1200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were World Cities, Play Time, Starts With H-I, The Bar Mitzvah Boy, That Song Slays, and Here Be Pirates! The score after the round stood with Lucas at $13,600, Alicia at $11,000, and Zach at $2000. Lucas gave 21 correct answers, and three wrong responses, while Alicia gave 16 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Zach gave 3 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on July 27, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 27, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Fighting Forces and the clue said, "Formed in 1831 to help with the conquest of Algeria, its ranks have included German, Turks & Chinese." The answer to the clue was, "What is the French Foreign Legion?" All the contestants responded correctly, thus, Lucas, Alicia, and Zach won $8,500, $6,999, and $1,986 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Lucas Partridge with $22,100, Alicia Schaffer with $17,999, and Zach Razavi with $3,986. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

