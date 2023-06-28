Today's Final Jeopardy (27 June 2023): Who won Game 207 of Season 39?

Game 207 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 27, 2023, and here's what happened. Donna Matturri defended her two-day-winner title against new contestants Erin Gold and Chris Ban. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 27, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Chris Ban won Jeopardy on June 27, 2023, and Donna Matturri failed to convert her two-day win into a three-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Some Thoughts On The Book, Only Fans, Australian Universities, What Are You Made Of?, Starts With 'Z,' and It Came From New Jersey. While Erin gave eleven correct and one wrong answer, Donna gave nine correct and two incorrect responses, and Chris gave five correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Erin at $6000, Donna at $5200, and Chris at -$600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Country, Please, War Films, Banking ABCs, Word Origins, 2001, and A Space Odyssey. The score after the round stood with Donna at $8400, Chris at $8000, and Erin at $7600. Donna gave 16 correct answers, and six wrong responses, while Chris gave 13 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Erin gave 17 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 27, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 27, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 19th Century Literature and the clue said, "In 1896 new spider species were named for a wolf, a panther & a snake from a work published 2 years earlier by this man." The answer to the clue was, "Who is Rudyard Kipling?" Only Chris responded correctly and won $5000, while Donna and Erin responded with Verne and Robert Louis Steveson, thus losing $6,000 and $2,000 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Chris Ban with $13,000, Erin Gold with $5,600, and Donna Matturri with $2,400. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

