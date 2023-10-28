Today's Final Jeopardy (27 October 2023): Who won Game 35 of Season 40?

Game 35 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 27, 2023, and here's what happened. Brian Adams, Erick Loh, and Cory Burns competed against each other to win the thirty-fifth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 27, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Brian Adams won Jeopardy on October 27, 2023, against Cory and Erick. The categories under the first round were The Last Supper; Quotable Cinema; The Maori; Anatomy; Fabrics; and The Long & Short Of It. While Erick gave ten correct and zero wrong answers, Brian gave eleven correct and one incorrect response, and Cory gave five correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Erick at $6,200, Brian at $5,400, and Cory at $1,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Leonardo Da Vinci, Busy Guy; Broadway Musicals By Characters; Authors; Microscopy; Street Smarts; and Bad English. The score after the round stood with Erick at $12,200, Cory at $9,600, and Brian at $5,400. Erick gave 19 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Cory gave 14 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Brian gave 16 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 27, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 27, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Famous Americans and the clue said, "On March 23, 1779, he became the first U.S. diplomat to serve overseas by presenting his credentials to a foreign government." The answer to the clue was, "Who is Benjamin Franklin?" Only Brian responded correctly, thus winning $5,400. Cory and Erick incorrectly answered with Jefferson and John Adams and lost $3,000 and $7,001 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Brian Adams with $10,800, Cory Burns with $6,600, and Erick Loh with $5,199. This was the thirty-fifth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

