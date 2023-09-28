Today's Final Jeopardy (27 September 2023): Who won Game 13 of Season 40?

Game 13 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 27, 2023, and here's what happened. Barb Fecteau, Mark Lucas, and Allison Pistorius competed against each other to win the thirteenth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 27, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Barb Fecteau won Jeopardy on September 27, 2023, against Mark and Allison. The categories under the first round were Law & Order, Brad To The Bone, A Soviet Union, Funeral Officiants, Tricky Questions, and Mixed Nuts. While Mark gave nine correct and one wrong answer, Allison gave six correct and three incorrect responses, and Barb gave seven correct and five incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Mark at $3,400, Allison at $1,600, and Barb at $0. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Title Women, Musicals, Rivers Of Africa, The Pipe Organ, Let's Party!, and Sounds Fractional. The score after the round stood with Barb at $9,600, Allison at $6,400, and Mark at $2,800. Barb gave 17 correct answers and seven wrong responses, while Allison gave 13 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Mark gave 15 correct answers with five wrong responses.

What was the final question on September 27, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 27, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Mythology and the clue said, "Chrysomallus was the name of the creature that was the source of this sought-after item, vellus aureum in Latin." The answer to the clue was, "What is the golden fleece?" All three contestants responded correctly thus Barb won $3,201, Mark won $1,402, and Allison won $0.

The final results of the game saw Barb Fecteau with $12,801, Allison Pistorius with $6,400, and Mark Lucas with $4,202. This was the thirteenth welfth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

