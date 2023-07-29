Today's Final Jeopardy (28 July 2023): Who won Game 230 of Season 39?

Game 230 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 28, 2023, and here's what happened. Lucas Partridge defended his two-day-winner title against new contestants Sharon Bishop and Monika Chavez. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 28, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Lucas Partridge won Jeopardy on July 28, 2023, successfully converting his two-day win into a three-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Talking About Women, Working Words, Breeds Of Sheep, Messin' With Texas, It Gets Old, and Real Fast. While Lucas gave thirteen correct and one wrong answer, Sharon gave eight correct and two incorrect responses, and Monika gave four correct and one incorrect answer.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (27 July 2023): Who won Game 229 of Season 39?

The first round's score stood with Lucas at $5,200, Sharon at $5,000, and Monika at $1,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were On The Money, British Literature, National Anthems, If You Know What's Good For You, Actors, and CC Me. The score after the round stood with Sharon at $17,000, Lucas at $12,000, and Monika at $1,200. Sharon gave 19 correct answers, and three wrong responses, while Lucas gave 22 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Monika gave 5 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 28, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 28, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Word Origins and the clue said, "Theories on the origin of this, a style of journalism, include Cajun slang for unhinged jazz & Boston slang for a person on a bender." The answer to the clue was, "What is gonzo?" Only Lucas responded correctly and won $12,000. Sharon and Monica incorrectly responded with Mudslinging and Gotcha, thus losing $7,001 and $1,200 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Lucas Partridge with $24,000, Sharon Bishop with $9,999, and Monika Chavez with $0. This was the final original game of season 39 and the next six weeks will feature encore presentations of the best moments from the season. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy has wrapped up its 39th season while its 40th season will premiere on September 11. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (26 July 2023): Who won Game 228 of Season 39?