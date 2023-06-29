Today's Final Jeopardy (28 June 2023): Who won Game 208 of Season 39?

Game 208 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 28, 2023, and here's what happened. Chris Ban defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Vic Goel and Bryan White. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 28, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Bryan White won Jeopardy on June 28, 2023, and Chris Ban failed to convert his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Get Koala-Fied, The Name Of The Dame, Pledge Of Allegiance Words, Google Easter Eggs, Open Door, and Policy. While Brysn gave fifteen correct and three wrong answers, Chris gave four correct and one incorrect response, and Vic gave four correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Bryan at $6600, Chris at $1200, and Vic at $600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Geography 'B', Plays & Playwrights, Constantinople, Random Access Memories, Animated Movie Characters, and Prefixes. The score after the round stood with Bryan at $18,400, Chris at $4800, and Vic at $4200. Bryan gave 26 correct answers, and four wrong responses, while Chris gave 9 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Vic gave 9 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 28, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 28, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category The Medical World and the clue said, "He created a chest drain valve that aided breathing in wounded soldiers in Vietnam but is better known for a lifesaving measure." The answer to the clue was, "Who is Henry Heimlich?" All three of the contestants responded correctly, thus Vic, Chris, and Bryan won $4000, $3,750, and $1730 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Bryan White with $20,130, Chris Ban with $8,550, and Vic Goel with $8,200. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

