Today's Final Jeopardy (28 September 2023): Who won Game 14 of Season 40?

Game 14 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 28, 2023, and here's what happened. Michalle Gould, Jilana Cotter, and Barb Fecteau competed against each other to win the fourteenth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 28, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Jilana Cotter had the highest score after the September 28, 2023, game but the winner will be revealed in tomorrow's episode considering it's a two-day match. The categories under the first round were Beastly Literary Characters, Marvel Villains, Natural Biology, Seoul Food, People Who Knead People, and New Words In The 1600s. While Jilana gave ten correct and zero wrong answers, Barb gave eight correct and three incorrect responses, and Michalle gave eight correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Jilana at $6,400, Barb at $3,400, and Michalle at $3,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were We've Got To Stop Meeting Like This, Games People Play, Invest, Around The Horn, Fashion History, and From The Greek. The score after the round stood with Jilana at $19,200, Michalle at $11,400, and Barb at $3,200. Jilana gave 22 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Michalle gave 13 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Babr gave 17 correct answers with seven wrong responses.

What was the final question on September 28, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 28, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Symphonies and the clue said, "Debuting at Carnegie Hall in 1893, it was written by a European living in New York & partly inspired by 'The Song of Hiawatha.'" The answer to the clue was, "What is the New World Symphony (by Antonin Dvořák)?" All three contestants responded correctly thus Jilana won $10,000, Michalle won $10,000, and Barb won $3,200.

The final results of the game saw Jilana Cotter with $29,200, Michalle Gould with $21,400, and Barb Fecteau with $6,400. This was the fourteenth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

