Today's Final Jeopardy (29 June 2023): Who won Game 209 of Season 39?

Game 209 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 29, 2023, and here's what happened. Bryan White defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Alicia Korenman and Tenysa Santiago. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 29, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Bryan White won Jeopardy on June 29, 2023, and successfully managed to convert his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were At The Farmers Market, Fun With Airport Codes, Lit-Pourri, Pride Of The Museum, 21st Century Television, and I Before EE. While Bryan gave nine correct and one wrong answer, Tenysa gave nine correct and two incorrect responses, and Alicia gave six correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Bryan at $4600, Tenysa at $4000, and Alicia at $3000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Historic Shorts, World L, The Hypocritic Oaf, The Law, Writing, Music, and Before & After People. The score after the round stood with Bryan at $14.200, Alicia at $5200, and Tenysa at $1600. Bryan gave 20 correct answers, and three wrong responses, while Alicia gave 8 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Tenysa gave 13 correct answers with six wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 29, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 29, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category The Movies and the clue said, "Centenarian ceramic artist Beatrice Wood helped inspire one of the main characters & the narrator of this film from the 1990s." The answer to the clue was, "What is Titanic?" None of the contestants responded correctly, thus Bryan, Tenysa, and Alicia lost $2,323, $400, and $1,500 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Bryan White with $11,877, Alicia Korenman with $3,700, and Tenysa Santiago with $1,200. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

