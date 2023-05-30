Today's Final Jeopardy (29 May 2023): Who won Game 186 of Season 39?

Game 186 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 30, 2023, and here's what happened. Diandra D'Alessio defended her one-day-winner title against new contestants Travis Lee and Niranjan Murali. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 30, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Diandra D'Alessio won Jeopardy on May 30, 2023, and successfully managed at extending her win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Poetic Subjects, The Rockefellers, Trees Company, Who Was That Masked Man?, Yes, Oui, and Cannery. While Niranjan gave eleven correct answers, Travis gave eleven correct answers, and Diandra gave four correct answers.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (25 May 2023): Who won Game 184 of Season 39?

The first round's score stood with Niranjan at $4,200, Travis at $2,800, and Diandra at $2,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were History, The Gulf Of Mexico, Chemistry, Pop Instrumentals, Monthly People, Real & Imagined, and Play 'Free' Words. Both Niranjan and Travis got their Daily Doubles right. The score after the round stood with Travis at $12,400, Diandra at $8,800, and Niranjan at $8,000. Travis gave 19 correct answers, and 8 wrong responses, while Diandra gave 10 correct answers with 1 incorrect answer, and Niranjan gave 16 correct answers with 4 wrong responses.

What was the final question on May 30, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 30, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Memorials and the clue said, "The Vietnam War crypt at this memorial has been empty since the remains once there were identified & moved to St. Louis." The answer to the clue was, "What is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier?" Even though all the contestants knew the answer, Travis was not able to write the answer in full, thus losing $5201. Diandra and Niranjan earned $3,601 and $800 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Diandra D'Alessio with $12,401, Niranjan Murali with $8,800, and Travis Lee with $7,199. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (24 May 2023): Who won Game 183 of Season 39?