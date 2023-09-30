Today's Final Jeopardy (29 September 2023): Who won Game 15 of Season 40?

Game 15 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 29, 2023, and here's what happened. Michalle Gould, Jilana Cotter, and Barb Fecteau competed against each other to win the fifteenth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 29, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Jilana Cotter won Jeopardy on September 29, 2023, against Michalle and Barb. The categories under the first round were The Ship Of State, Weird Al Parodies, That's A Vegas Casino, Chemical Formulas, Back To School, and Words That End With E. While Jilana gave eleven correct and two wrong answers, Barb gave ten correct and one incorrect response, and Michalle gave six correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Jilana at $5,800, Barb at $5,600, and Michalle at $4,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Cow Country, Facts About The Best Picture Winner, The Vikings, Poems About Poetry, Furniture, and Complete The Oxymoron. The score after the round stood with Jilana at $16,400, Michalle at $11,000, and Barb at $7,600. Jilana gave 21 correct answers and three wrong responses, while Michalle gave 12 correct answers with zero incorrect responses, and Babr gave 19 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on September 29, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 29, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category U.S. Senate History and the clue said, "In 1805, after 4 years presiding over the Senate, he left the chamber, calling it 'a sanctuary; a citadel of law, of order.'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is Aaron Burr?" None of the contestants responded correctly thus Jilana, Michalle, and Barb lost $2,201, $10,700, and $0 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Jilana Cotter with $43,399, Michalle Gould with $21,700, and Barb Fecteau with $14,000. This was the fifteenth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

