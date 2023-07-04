Today's Final Jeopardy (3 July 2023): Who won Game 211 of Season 39?

Game 211 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 3, 2023, and here's what happened. Ilena Di Toro defended her one-day-winner title against new contestants Elliott Kim and Sarah Daily. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 3, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Elliott Kim won Jeopardy on July 3, 2023, while Ilena Di Toro failed to convert her one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Riots In History, A Job In Television, Car Go Fast, “Neg” Bait, Like Aversion, and Touched For The Very First Time. While Elliot gave eighteen correct and zero wrong answers, Ilena gave six correct and two incorrect responses, and Sarah gave four correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Elliott at $15,200, Ilena at $2,800, and Sarah at -$400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Books By Chapters, Words Within Words, Nature, 'B' Movie Quotes, Counties Of England, and No Cap. The score after the round stood with Elliott at $27,200, Sarah at $4,000, and Ilena at $3,200. Elliott gave 28 correct answers, and two wrong responses, while Sarah gave 10 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Ilena gave 9 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 3, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 3, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Fashion and the clue said, "The name of these items that became a 1940s fad derives in part from a word meaning 'to cut short.'" The answer to the clue was, "What are bobby socks?" None of the contestants responded correctly. While Elliot and Sarah answered with culotte thus losing $2,800 and $4000, Ilena responded with demi skirt and lost $1,800.

The final results of the game saw Elliott Kim with $24,400, Ilena Di Toro with $1,400, and Sarah Daily with $0. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

