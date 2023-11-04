Today's Final Jeopardy (3 November 2023): Who won Game 40 of Season 40?

Game 40 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 3, 2023, and here's what happened. Aaron Craig, Leah Wiegand, and TJ Tallie competed against each other to win the 40th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 3, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Aaron Craig won Jeopardy on November 3, 2023, against Leah and TJ. The categories under the first round were Hospitals; Big-Screen Elvis; Famous Pairs; The Third Word; Only Partly True; and Español. While Aaron gave thirteen correct and one wrong answer, TJ gave eight correct and zero incorrect responses, and Leah gave five correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Aaron at $6,200, TJ at $4,600, and Leah at $3,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Comets; Talk About… Pup Music; Art Heists; Going Through The Emotions; This Category Doesn't Stink; and It Just Sounds Questionable. The score after the round stood with Aaron at $9,800,

Leah at $4,400, and TJ at $4,200. Aaron gave 20 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Leah gave 14 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and TJ gave 11 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 3, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 3, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category British History and the clue said, "At Leicester Cathedral in March 2015, the Archbishop of Canterbury led a religious ceremony for this deceased English monarch." The answer to the clue was, "Who is Richard III?" None of the contestants responded correctly thus Aaron lost $32, Leah lost $4,400, and TJ lost $4,200.

The final results of the game saw Aaron Craig with $9,768, Leah Wiegand with $0, and TJ Tallie with $0. This was the 40th game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

