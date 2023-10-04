Today's Final Jeopardy (3 October 2023): Who won Game 17 of Season 40?

Game 17 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 3, 2023, and here's what happened. Lawrence Long, Katrina Hill, and Greg Marrero competed against each other to win the seventeenth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 3, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Lawrence Long won Jeopardy on October 3, 2023, against Katrina and Greg. The categories under the first round were This Is My Country, Name: The Classic Song, Hey, Lad-E, Southern California Attractions, Food For Thought, and 2 Vowels One Consonant. While Lawrence gave twelve correct and two wrong answers, Greg gave eight correct and zero incorrect responses, and Katrina gave nine correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Lawrence at $7,800, Greg at $4,600, and Katrina at $4,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Literary Biography, 20th Century Fox History, Weave Got Sewing Clues, The Congo River, Men Of Michigan, and 4, 4. The score after the round stood with Lawrence at $22,600, Greg at $8,600, and Katrina at $6,400. Lawrence gave 24 correct answers and four wrong responses, while Greg gave 12 correct answers with zero incorrect responses, and Katrina gave 13 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on October 3, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 3, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category The 1500s and the clue said, "In the early 1500s he produced a codex in words & pictures on the flight of birds, one of many subjects that interested him." The answer to the clue was, "Who is Leonardo da Vinci?" Only Greg responded correctly thus winning $8,599. Lawrence and Katrina incorrrectly responded with Da Vin and Albert, thus losing $0 and $116 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Lawrence Long with $22,600, Greg Marrero with $17,199, and Katrina Hill with $6,284. This was the seventeenth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

