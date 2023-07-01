Today's Final Jeopardy (30 June 2023): Who won Game 210 of Season 39?

Game 210 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 30, 2023, and here's what happened. Bryan White defended his two-day-winner title against new contestants Courtney Johnston and Ilena Di Toro. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 30, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ilena Di Toro won Jeopardy on June 30, 2023, while Bryan White failed to convert his two-day win into a three-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Venn Diagram Intersections, Welcome To The Big Urban Area, Business, Numbers In The News, Sports Rookies, and Compound Words. While Bryan gave thirteen correct and three wrong answers, Courtney gave three correct and two incorrect responses, and Ilena gave two correct and two incorrect answers.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (29 June 2023): Who won Game 209 of Season 39?

The first round's score stood with Bryan at $2,200, Courtney at $1,200, and Ilena at $0. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Historic Greats, Serenity Now!, Science & Nature, Let's Get 'Down', Pop Eye, and The Sailor Man. The score after the round stood with Bryan at $9,300, Ilena at $5,400, and Courtney at $4,000. Bryan gave 22 correct answers, and four wrong responses, while Ilena gave 10 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Courtney gave 7 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 30, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 30, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category National Anthems and the clue said, "The name of this country's national anthem translates as 'His Majesty's Reign' & its lyrics come from a 1,000-year-old poem.'" The answer to the clue was, "What is Japan?" Only Ilena responded correctly, thus winning $4,100. Bryan and Courtney responded with Norway and France and lost $1,600 and $3,810 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Ilena Di Toro with $9,500, Bryan White with $7,700, and Courtney Johnston with $190. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (28 June 2023): Who won Game 208 of Season 39?