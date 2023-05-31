Today's Final Jeopardy (30 May 2023): Who won Game 187 of Season 39?

Game 187 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 30, 2023, and here's what happened in the episode. Diandra D'Alessio defended her two-day-winner title against new contestants Ilhana Redzovic and Nathan Dennis. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 30, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ilhana Redzovic won Jeopardy on May 30, 2023, and Diandra failed at defending her two-day streak of winning. The categories under the first round were Authors’ First Novels, The Year That Was, The Band's Songs Tell A Story, Fruity Rhyme Time, 'M.C.', and Hammer. While Ilhana gave thirteen correct and one incorrect response, Nathan gave nine correct and two wrong answers, and Diandra gave five correct responses and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Ilhana at $6,800, Nathan at $2,600, and Diandra at $2,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Mountains, Czech It Out!, Scientists, Cat Breeds, Disney Endings, and Middle G. The score after the round stood with Ilhana at $21,000, Nathan at $10,756, and Diandra at $7200. Ilhana gave 23 correct answers, and two wrong responses, while Nathan gave 19 correct answers with four incorrect ones and Diandra gave 11 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on May 30, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 30, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Literary Groups and the clue said, "Windermere, Thirlmere & Grasmere are 3 of the sites that helped give a 19th-century literary group this name." The answer to the clue was, "Who are the Lake Poets?" None of the contestants answered it correctly, thus Diandra, Nathan, and Ilhana lost $7199, $3745, and $600 respectively. While Diandra and Ilhana answered Algonquin Round Table, Nathan responded with Meadowmen.

The final results of the game saw Ilhana Redzovic with $20,400, Nathan Dennis with $7,011, and Diandra D'Alessio with $1. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

