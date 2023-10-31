Today's Final Jeopardy (30 October 2023): Who won Game 36 of Season 40?

Game 36 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 30, 2023, and here's what happened. TJ Tallie, Sarah Reza, and Jay Foster competed against each other to win the thirty-sixth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 30, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

TJ Tallie won Jeopardy on October 30, 2023, against Sarah and Jay. The categories under the first round were Let's Face It; It's In Your Mind; Non-Naughty Words; The Jokers; Triangles; and 5 Rhymes. While TJ gave fourteen correct and three wrong answers, Sarah gave five correct and two incorrect responses, and Jay gave three correct and one incorrect answer.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (27 October 2023): Who won Game 35 of Season 40?

The first round's score stood with TJ at $3,200, Sarah at $1,400, and Jay at $1,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Bring Out Your Fred; Shakespeare Rewrites The Beatles; Close Encounters Of The Third Kind; Found In ROY G. BIV; Organic Chemistry; and Accenté. The score after the round stood with TJ at $20,600, Sarah at $6,000, and Jay at $4,800. TJ gave 27 correct answers and four wrong responses, while Sarah gave 13 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Jay gave 6 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 30, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 30, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Driving The USA and the clue said, "It’s the state with the most miles of Interstate highway, more than 3,200; one Interstate accounts for 1/4 of that mileage." The answer to the clue was, "What is Texas?" Sarah responded correctly but won $0 because of her wager. Both TJ and Jay incorrectly answered with California and lost $600 and $4,000 respectively.

The final results of the game saw TJ Tallie with $20,000, Sarah Reza with $6,000, and Jay Foster with $800. This was the thirty-sixth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (26 October 2023): Who won Game 34 of Season 40?