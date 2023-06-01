Today's Final Jeopardy (31 May 2023): Who won Game 188 of Season 39?

Game 188 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 31, 2023, and here's what happened. Ilhana Redzovic defended her one-day-winner title against new contestants Kyle Marshall and Lisa Gargiulo. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 31, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ilhana Redzovic won Jeopardy on May 31, 2023, successfully transforming her one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Said Countries In Short, 8-Letter Words, The Natural Order, Around The USA, Dude, Here's Your Car, and Andrew Lloyd Webber. While Kyle gave seven correct and three answers, Ilhana gave seven correct and two incorrect responses, and Lisa gave seven correct and four incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Kyle at $2,200, Ilhana at $1,800m and Lisa at -$600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Presidential Doin's, Numerical Literature, Landmarks Of Great Britain, Famous Siblings, Barriers & Dividers, and 'V'erbs. The score after the round stood with Ilhana at $10,400, Kyle at $10,200, and Lisa at $4,600. Ilhana gave 14 correct answers, and three wrong responses, while Kyle gave 16 correct answers with six incorrect ones and Lisa gave 12 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on May 31, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 31, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Sports and the Movies and the clue said, "A Geena Davis Inst. study found shortly after a 2012 franchise film's release, women's participation in this sport rose 105%." The answer to the clue was, "What is Archery?" None of the contestants gave the right response with Lisa saying softball, Kyle answering baseball, and Ilhana responding with tennis.

The final results of the game saw Ilhana Redzovic with $10,400, Kyle Marshall with $400, and Lisa Gargiulo with $1. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

