Today's Final Jeopardy (31 October 2023): Who won Game 37 of Season 40?

Game 37 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 31, 2023, and here's what happened. Katie Hargrove, Hari Parameswaran, and Aaron Craig competed against each other to win the thirty-seventh game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 31, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Aaron Craig won Jeopardy on October 31, 2023, against Katie and Hari. The categories under the first round were The Tropic of Capricorn; Source of the Late Night Bit; Show Me the Monkey; Hmmm, I Wonder; Sexy Stuff; and Easy Does It. While Aaron gave thirteen correct and zero wrong answers, Hari gave nine correct and one incorrect response, and Katie gave two correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Aaron at $7,600, Hari at $4,800, and Katie at $0. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Topic of Capricorns;The World Series; Frank Gehry; Night at the Museum; Monster Manual; and Words in Halloween. The score after the round stood with Hari at $17,200, Aaron at $14,000, and Katie at $3,600. Hari gave 25 correct answers and five wrong responses, while Aaron gave 22 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Katie gave 5 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on October 31, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 31, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Name's The Same and the clue said, "This first name is shared by a character introduced in 1941 & a member of royalty who is sixth in line to the British throne." The answer to the clue was, "What is Archie?" None of the contestants responded correctly thus Aaron, Hari, and Katie lost $3,202, $11,000, and $3,600.

The final results of the game saw Aaron Craig with $10,798, Hari Parameswaran with $6,200, and Katie Hargrove with $0. This was the thirty-seventh game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

