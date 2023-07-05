Today's Final Jeopardy (4 July 2023): Who won Game 212 of Season 39?

Game 212 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 4, 2023, and here's what happened. Elliott Kim defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Kate Campolieta and Chuck Beem. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 4, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Kate Campolieta won Jeopardy on July 4, 2023, while Elliott Kim failed to convert his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Happy July 4th!, Words That End With Double Letters, Lady A, Where's My Food?, Westminster-Winning Dog Breeds, and A Biblical Burial. While Kate gave ten correct and one wrong answer, Chuck gave five correct and two incorrect responses, and Elliot gave seven correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Kate at $6000, Chuck at $600, and Elliott at $300. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were U.S. Festivals, Science Let's Go To The Sports Book, World Rivers, Foreign Words & Phrases, and Arts. The score after the round stood with Kate at $11,600, Chuck at $1400, and Elliott at $1100. Kate gave 17 correct answers, and four wrong responses, while Chuck gave 13 correct answers with six incorrect responses, and Elliott gave 11 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 4, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 4, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Classical Music and the clue said, "Composed around 1720, this group of instrumental works was dedicated to a younger brother of Prussian King Frederick I." The answer to the clue was, "What are the Brandenburg Concertos?" None of the contestants responded correctly. While Kate answered with the Four Seasons, and Chuck responded with The Planet, Elliott did not know the answer. Kate, Chuck, and Elliott lost $87, $1,399, and $806 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Kate Campolieta with $11,513, Elliott Kim with $294, and Chuck Beem with $1. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

