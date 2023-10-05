Today's Final Jeopardy (4 October 2023): Who won Game 18 of Season 40?

Game 18 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 4, 2023, and here's what happened. Evan Roberts, Kendra Blanchette, and John Bussard competed against each other to win the eighteenth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 4, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Kendra Blanchette won Jeopardy on October 4, 2023, against Evan and John. The categories under the first round were Earth Science, Please Bear With Me, We Try To Stay Neutral, Art For Art's Sake, State Of The Estate, and Mirror Words. While Kendra gave nine correct and zero wrong answers, John gave eleven correct and one incorrect response, and Evan gave eight correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Kendra at $6,200, John at $5,800, and Evan at $4,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Where's The Problem?, How's The King Taking It?, Waxing Philosophical, Animal Verbs, Looney Tunes, and Merry Melodies. The score after the round stood with Kendra at $23,200, John at $14,200, and Evan at $6,000. Kendra gave 20 correct answers and zero wrong responses, while John gave 19 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Evan gave 12 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 4, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 4, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category American Immigrants and the clue said, "His 1904 will stipulated that 'all the sums hereinbefore specified for prizes shall be used for prizes only.'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is Joseph Pulitzer?" Only John responded correctly thus winning $0. Both Kendra and Evan incorrectly responded with Nobel, thus losing $5,201 and $6,000 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Kendra Blanchette with $17,999, John Bussard with $14,200, and Evan Roberts with $0. This was the eighteenth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

