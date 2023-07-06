Today's Final Jeopardy (5 July 2023): Who won Game 213 of Season 39?

Game 213 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 5, 2023, and here's what happened. Kate Campolieta defended her one-day-winner title against new contestants Aubrey Gilleran and Anji Nyquist. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 5, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Anji Nyquist won Jeopardy on July 5, 2023, while Kate Campolieta failed to convert her one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Born On The 5th Of July, All Shapes & Sizes, US City Of The Book; Opposites, Art & Artists, and World Of Food. While Anji gave six correct and one wrong answer, Aubrey gave two correct and zero incorrect responses, and Kate gave four correct and two incorrect answers.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (4 July 2023): Who won Game 212 of Season 39?

The first round's score stood with Anji at $2,000, Kate at $1,799, and Aubrey at $200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Nations' Last Monarchs, Rhyming Phrases, Memoirs, Religion, Math Abbreviations & Symbols, and Who Are U. The score after the round stood with Aubrey at $11,200, Kate at $6,900, and Anji at $4,800. Aubrey gave 13 correct answers, and four wrong responses, while Kate gave 16 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Anji gave 11 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 5, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 5, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category African Countries and the clue said, "Nicknamed 'the kingdom in the sky,' landlocked nation is the only country in the world to lie entirely above 4,000 feet." The answer to the clue was, "What is Lesotho?" Ony Anji responded correctly thus winning $4,000. Kate and Aubrey incorrectly responded with Burundi and Ethiopia, thus losing $6,900, and $2,601 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Anji Nyquist with $8,800, Aubrey Gilleran with $8,599, and Kate Campolieta with $0. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (3 July 2023): Who won Game 211 of Season 39?