Today's Final Jeopardy (5 June 2023): Who won Game 191 of Season 39?

Game 191 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 5, 2023, and here's what happened. Jared Watson defended his two-day-winner title against new contestants Harrison Seidel and Annabelle Winter. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 5, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Jared Watson won Jeopardy on June 5, 2023, successfully transforming his wins into a three-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Classic Children's Books, The Philippines, Task: Force, It's Also A Boat, The Championship Team, and 'G'eography. While Jared gave twelve correct and two wrong answers, Harrison gave five correct and two incorrect responses, and Annabelle gave seven correct and three incorrect answers.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (2 June 2023): Who won Game 190 of Season 39?

The first round's score stood with Jared at $5,000, Harrison at $2,000, and Annabelle at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were City Happenings, First & Last Name's The Same, Mythology, Movie Continents, The Science Of Poetry, and 4, 4. The score after the round stood with Jared at $19,600, Harrison at $8,800, and Annabelle at $2,400. Jared gave 24 correct answers, and three wrong responses, while Harrison gave 14 correct answers with four incorrect ones and Annabelle gave 11 correct answers with five wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 5, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 5, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Acronyms and the clue said, "It was originally a code word used by telegraph operators; Barack Obama used it in his Twitter handle." The answer to the clue was, "What is POTUS?" Annabelle and Harrison responded correctly and Jared responded incorrectly by writing What is Stop? but the latter won because of his score.

The final results of the game saw Jared Watson with $17,601, Harrison Seidel with $12,700, and Annabelle Winter with $4,795. After 9-day winner Ben Chan lost, this has been the first time the winning streak has been more than two days. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (1 June 2023): Who won Game 189 of Season 39?