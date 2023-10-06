Today's Final Jeopardy (5 October 2023): Who won Game 19 of Season 40?

Game 19 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 5, 2023, and here's what happened. Brendan Sargent, Amanda Ganske, and Joe Feldmann competed against each other to win the nineteenth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 5, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Joe Feldmann won Jeopardy on October 5, 2023, against Brendan and Amanda. The categories under the first round were Where The Wild Things Are, Movies As TV News Stories, I Have A Preposition For You, Frankly, Madeira, and I Don't Give A. While Brendan gave thirteen correct and one wrong answer, Joe gave five correct and one incorrect response, and Amanda gave six correct and five incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Brendan at $7,000, Joe at $2,200, and Amanda at $0. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Ex-Soviet Republics, Alphabet Pop, Look In The Cabinet, Nun But The Brave, Architecture Terms, and Numbers 4 Letters. The score after the round stood with Brendan at $15,800m Joe at $12,800, and Amanda at $11,000. Brendan gave 20 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Joe gave 14 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Amanda gave 15 correct answers with six wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 5, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 5, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Global Geology and the clue said, "In this nation of 360,000 people, you can walk along the boundaries of the Eurasian & North American tectonic plates." The answer to the clue was, "What is Iceland?" Only Joe responded correctly thus winning $10,000. Amanda and Brendan incorrectly responded with Norway and Mongolia, thus losing $11,000 and $9,801 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Joe Feldmann with $22,800, Brendan Sargent with $5,999, and Amanda Ganske with $0. This was the nineteenth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

