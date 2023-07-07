Today's Final Jeopardy (6 July 2023): Who won Game 214 of Season 39?

Game 214 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 6, 2023, and here's what happened. Anji Nyquist defended her one-day-winner title against new contestants Alex Gordon and Carol Oppenheim. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 6, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Alex Gordon won Jeopardy on July 6, 2023, while Anji Nyquist failed to convert her one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Myth Misery, A TV Series, So I'm Reading This Book, Antiques, Road, and Show. While Alex gave twelve correct and three wrong answers, Anji gave four correct and zero incorrect responses, and Carol gave six correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Alex at $5400, Anji at $2600, and Carol at $200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Geographic Anagrams, The Main Ingredient, Science, 10-Letter Adjectives, Names In History, and Some 'Hard' Songs. The score after the round stood with Alex at $22,900, Carol at $7800, and Anji at $7000. Alex gave 25 correct answers, and five wrong responses, while Carol gave 15 correct answers with six incorrect responses, and Anji gave 8 correct answers with zero wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 6, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 6, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 20th Century Lit. and the clue said, "Squashing the allegory theory, the daughters of the author of this novel say it’s 'just a story about rabbits.'" The answer to the clue was, "What is Watership Down?" Alex and Carol responded correctly thus winning $2,100 and $6,201 respectively. Anji did not know the answer and lost all $7,000 of her winnings.

The final results of the game saw Alex Gordon with $25,000, Carol Oppenheim with $14,001, and Anji Nyquist with $0. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

