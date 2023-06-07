Today's Final Jeopardy (6 June 2023): Who won Game 192 of Season 39?

Game 191 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 6, 2023, and here's what happened. Jared Watson defended his two-day-winner title against new contestants Deborah Claymon and Suresh Krishnan. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 6, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Suresh Krishnan won Jeopardy on June 6, 2023, while Jared Watson failed to maintain his three-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were 21st Century Stuff, Quotable Notables, Which Cabinet Department?, Waterfowl-Pourri, Riaa Top-Selling Artists, S-Less, and Chaps. While Jared gave fourteen correct and one wrong answer, Suresh gave eight correct and two incorrect responses, and Deborah gave three correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Jared with $3,800, Suresh with $3,000, and Deborah with $1,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Nonfiction TV, Strait Up, Books & Authors, It Comes In 'Wave's, This & That, You Must Be 12 Letters Long Or More To Enter. The score after the round stood with Jared at $12,800, Suresh at $7,600, and Deborah at $600. Jared gave 28 correct answers, and four wrong responses, while Suresh gave 14 correct answers with four incorrect ones and Deborah gave five correct answers with five wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 6, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 6, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Historic Organizations and the clue said, "A senator called the 1949 pact that formed this a 'fraternity of peace' that 'makes the obligation plain... for us & others.'" The answer to the clue was, "What is NATO?" While Suresh and Deborah responded correctly by answering NATO, Jared lost $2401 after incorrectly responding with United Nations.

The final results of the game saw Suresh Krishnan with $10,600, Jared Watson with $10,399, and Deborah Claymon with $1,199. After 9-day winner Ben Chan lost, the winning streak has not been more than three days. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

