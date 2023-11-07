Today's Final Jeopardy (6 November 2023): Who won Game 41 of Season 40?

Game 41 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 6, 2023, and here's what happened. Jilana Cotter, Dave Pai, and Brian Adams competed against each other to win the forty-first game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 6, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Jilana Cotter won Jeopardy on November 6, 2023, against Brian and Dave. The categories under the first round were It's Gonna Blow!; Call Out The Bob Squad; Message In A Battle; Haiku About The Poet; High-Scoring Scrabble Words; and Kiss My Grits. While Dave gave fourteen correct and two wrong answers, Jilana gave seven correct and three incorrect responses, and Brian gave four correct and one incorrect answer.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (3 November 2023): Who won Game 40 of Season 40?

The first round's score stood with Dave at $5,600, Jilana at $1,800, and Brian at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were To The Exoplanets!; At The Ancient Roman Cineplex; A La Carte; What A Body; Potpourri; and Odd 4-Letter Words. The score after the round stood with Jilana at $11,500, Dave at $11,200, and Brian at $5,200. Jilana gave 16 correct answers and four wrong responses, while Dave gave 22 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Brian gave 10 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 6, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 6, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Music & Literature and the clue said, "John Steinbeck called this 'one of the great songs of the world' & wanted the music & lyrics printed in one of his novels." The answer to the clue was, "What is The Battle Hymn of the Republic?" Jilana responded correctly thus winning $10,900. Brian and Dave lost $5,200 and $400.

The final results of the game saw Jilana Cotter with $22,400, Dave Pai with $10,800, and Brian Adams with $0. This was the forty-first game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (2 November 2023): Who won Game 39 of Season 40?