Today's Final Jeopardy (6 October 2023): Who won Game 20 of Season 40?

Game 20 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 6, 2023, and here's what happened. Jamie Logan, Matt Glassman, and Daniel Nguyen competed against each other to win the twentieth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 6, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Daniel Nguyen won Jeopardy on October 6, 2023, against Jamie and Matt. The categories under the first round were Canadian Cities, The Gene Pool, Dead Scientists Society, Pick A Number Between 5 & 477, The Virtues, and 2 Words In One. While Matt gave thirteen correct and zero wrong answers, Daniel gave nine correct and three incorrect responses, and Jamie gave four correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Matt at $5,600, Daniel at $4,600, and Jamie at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Crimean War, Literary Pop, This Or That, Swords, If At First You Don't Secede, and Try Tri Again. The score after the round stood with Daniel at $20,800, Matt at $19,200, and Jamie at $9,200. Daniel gave 20 correct answers and four wrong responses, while Matt gave 25 correct answers with zero incorrect responses, and Jamie gave 11 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 6, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 6, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Composers and the clue said, "He was given piano lessons by Madame Maute de Fleurville, the mother-in-law of Paul Verlaine, whose poetry he would later set to music." The answer to the clue was, "Who is Claude Debussy?" Only Jamie responded correctly thus winning $9,200. Daniel and Matt incorrectly responded with Radu Toma and Beethoven, thus losing $0 and $1,601 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Daniel Nguyen with $20,800, Jamie Logan with $18,400, and Matt Glassman with $17,599. This was the twentieth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

