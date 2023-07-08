Today's Final Jeopardy (7 July 2023): Who won Game 215 of Season 39?

Game 215 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 7, 2023, and here's what happened. Alex Gordon defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Raquel Stewart and Tom Zulewski. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 7, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Alex Gordon won Jeopardy on July 7, 2023, successfully converting his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were I've Got Your Atomic Number, Historical Hodgepodge, Seeing Right Through You, Eagles, Hotel California, and Take It E-Z. While Alex gave thirteen correct and two wrong answers, Raquel gave eight correct and two incorrect responses, and Tom gave seven correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Alex at $6,600, Raquel at $3,800, and Tom at $800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were A Bridge Too Far, Country Singers In Country Songs, Ancient Artifacts, We Live In A Society, Behind The Bond, and Only One Consonant. The score after the round stood with Alex at $16,300, Raquel at $7,800, and Tom at $2,400. Alex gave 25 correct answers, and four wrong responses, while Raquel gave 18 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Tom gave 9 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 7, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 7, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category History & Nature and the clue said, "In March 1519, these were again seen in mainland North America for the first time in 10,000 years with the arrival of 16 of them." The answer to the clue was, "What are horses?" Alex and Raquel responded correctly thus winning $200 and $5,000 respectively. Tom incorrectly responded with alligators and lost $2,300.

The final results of the game saw Alex Gordon with $16,500, Raquel Stewart with $12,800, and Tom Zulewski with $100. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

