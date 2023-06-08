Today's Final Jeopardy (7 June 2023): Who won Game 193 of Season 39?

Game 193 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 7, 2023, and here's what happened. Suresh Krishnan defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Kristine Rembach and Collette Lee. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 7, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Suresh Krishnan won Jeopardy on June 7, 2023, and successfully managed to convert his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Into The Woods, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Passion, and Merrily We Roll Along. While Suresh gave nine correct and zero wrong answers, Collette gave eight correct and three incorrect responses, and Kristine gave five correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Suresh at $5,800, Collette at $3,600m and Kristine at $800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Astronomical Anagrams, Join The Club, The Presidential Line Of Succession, Today, Etymology, A Novel Character Breakdown, and A '90s Kid. The score after the round stood with Kristine at $8,500, Suresh at $7,000, and Collette at $3,500. Kristine gave 10 correct answers, and one wrong response, while Suresh gave 11 correct answers with zero incorrect ones and Collette gave 12 correct answers with five wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 7, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 7, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category European Countries and the clue said, "Of all the nations that border Italy, the one that didn't exist in 1990." The answer to the clue was, "What is Slovenia?" While Suresh and Collette responded correctly by answering Slovenia, Kristine responded incorrectly with Montenegro.

The final results of the game saw Suresh Krishnan with $10,499, Collette Lee with $6,999, and Kristine Rembach with $2,999. After 9-day winner Ben Chan lost, the winning streak has not been more than three days. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

