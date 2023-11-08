Today's Final Jeopardy (7 November 2023): Who won Game 42 of Season 40?

Game 42 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 7, 2023, and here's what happened. Emily Sands, Jilana Cotter, and Aaron Craig competed against each other to win the forty-second game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 7, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Emily Sands had the highest score after the November 7, 2023, game but the winner will be revealed in tomorrow's episode considering it's a two-day match. The categories under the first round were Do You Know The Way To San Jose?; Bands In Other Words; Critters; Death; Taxes; and Latin Phrases. While Jilana gave twelve correct and zero wrong answers, Emily gave twelve correct and two incorrect responses, and Aaron gave five correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Jilana at $7,600, Emily at $6,800, and Aaron at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Albert Camus; Dude-Er-Onomy; Mythological Paintings; Government & Politics; You're Getting Very Sleepy; and Starts With. The score after the round stood with Emily at $22,400, Jilana at $11,000, and Aaron at $7,200. Emily gave 20 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Jilana gave 24 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Aaron gave 13 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 7, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 7, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category World History and the clue said, "This African capital renamed an area Mexico Square to honor Mexico's WWII-era support of its sovereignty during Italian occupation." The answer to the clue was, "What is Addis Ababa?" Aaron and Emily responded correctly thus winning $$2,800 and $8,000. Jilana responded with Ethiopia and lost $8,000.

The final results of the game saw Emily Sands with $30,400, Aaron Craig with $10,000, and Jilana Cotter with $3,000. This was the forty-second game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

