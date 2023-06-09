Today's Final Jeopardy (8 June 2023): Who won Game 194 of Season 39?

Game 194 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 8, 2023, and here's what happened. Suresh Krishnan defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Allison Strekal and David Ford. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 8, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Suresh Krishnan won Jeopardy on June 8, 2023, and successfully managed to convert his two-day win into a three-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were History Hysteria, 2 Parts Make A Whole, Catch Of The Day, Silent Letter Words, Late Night Talking, and Hairy Styles. While Allison gave thirteen correct and one wrong answer, Suresh gave four correct and one incorrect response, and David gave four correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Allison at $7000, Suresh at $2400, and David at $1200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Yes, You Canal, Literature, A 'Mid' Category, Romancing The Stones, Impostors, and Big & Lil Pop Culture. The score after the round stood with Allison at $17,000, Suresh at $12,800, and David at $4400. Allison gave 22 correct answers, and three wrong responses, while Suresh gave 13 correct answers with three incorrect ones, and David gave 10 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 8, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 8, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Business History and the clue said, "What is dubbed 'the world's first initial public offering' took place in 1602 in this current European capital." The answer to the clue was, "What is Amsterdam?" While Suresh responded correctly by answering Amsterdam and won $4300, David and Allison, lost $4200 and $8601 respectively after responding with London and Berlin.

The final results of the game saw Suresh Krishnan with $17,100, Allison Strekal with $8,399, and David Ford with $200. After 9-day winner Ben Chan lost, the winning streak has not been more than three days. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

