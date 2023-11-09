Today's Final Jeopardy (8 November 2023): Who won Game 43 of Season 40?

Game 43 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 8, 2023, and here's what happened. Emily Sands, Jilana Cotter, and Aaron Craig competed against each other to win the forty-third game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 8, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Emily Sands won Jeopardy on November 8, 2023, against Jilana and Aaron. The categories under the first round were Fan Mail To Historic Figures; The A Team; I Pity Da Food!; On The Old Map; Metallica; and L____O. While Jilana gave nine correct and zero wrong answers, Emily gave eleven correct and zero incorrect responses, and Aaron gave nine correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Jilana at $7,200, Emily at $6,200, and Aaron at $4,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were A C In Anatomy; The Movie; Encyclopedia Brown; Dear Abbey; At A Loss For Worlds; and More Than One Meaning. The score after the round stood with Jilana at $24,000, Emily at $16,200, and Aaron at -$2,800. Jilana gave 17 correct answers and zero wrong responses, while Emily gave 22 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Aaron gave 14 correct answers with seven wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 8, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 8, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Explorers and the clue said, "Perhaps inspiring a line 2 centuries later, in 1774, he wrote that he was headed 'farther than any other man has been before me.'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is Captain James Cook?" None of the contestants responded correctly thus Jilana and Emily lost $24,000 and $4,401.

The final results of the game saw Emily Sands with $42,199, Aaron Craig with $10,000, and Jilana Cotter with $3,000. This was the forty-third game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

