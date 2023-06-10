Today's Final Jeopardy (9 June 2023): Who won Game 195 of Season 39?

Game 195 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 9, 2023, and here's what happened. Suresh Krishnan defended his three-day-winner title against new contestants Vickie Cyr and Tim Hagood. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 9, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Suresh Krishnan won Jeopardy on June 9, 2023, and successfully managed to convert his three-day win into a four-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were State Holidays, Pets On Film, Diaspora, Classic Toys & Games, Quick Books, and Retronyms. While Suresh gave eleven correct and two wrong answers, Tim gave seven correct and six incorrect responses, and Vickie gave four correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Suresh at $4,800, Tim at $1,200, and Vickie at $600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Around The World, Starts With 'W', Eponymous Science, With This Ring, TV: Who Said It, and A Euro Leader Pass. The score after the round stood with Suresh at $15,800, Tim at $7,200, and Vickie at $3,800. Suresh gave 22 correct answers, and four wrong responses, while Tim gave 14 correct answers with eight incorrect ones, and Vickie gave 9 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 9, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 9, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category British Novels and the clue said, "Midway through this 1928 novel, the title character briefly takes 'their' instead of his or her." The answer to the clue was, "What is Orlando?" While Vickie responded correctly by answering Orlando, Suresh and Tim answered incorrectly by responding with Dr. Jekyll & Hyde and The Importance of Being Ern.

The final results of the game saw Suresh Krishnan with $15,800, Vickie Cyr with $7,595, and Tim Hagood with $6,694. After 9-day winner Ben Chan lost, the winning streak has not been more than four days. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

