Today's Final Jeopardy (9 November 2023): Who won Game 44 of Season 40?

Game 44 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 9, 2023, and here's what happened. Jen Jazwinski, Charlie Fonville, and Matt Takimoto competed against each other to win the forty-fourth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 9, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Jen Jazwinski won Jeopardy on November 9, 2023, against Charlie and Matt. The categories under the first round were Classical Music; Famous Former Teachers; A Little Legalese; Potpourri; Operation; and Altered States. While Jen gave nine correct and one wrong answer, Matt gave nine correct and one incorrect response, and Charlie gave eight correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Jen at $7,000, Matt at $4,600, and Charlie at $3,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Math Symbols; Oscar-Winning Screenplays; Changing White House Towel Monograms; Eat; Pray; and Love. The score after the round stood with Jen at $15,400, Matt at $15,400, and Charlie at $8,100. Jen gave 18 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Matt gave 20 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Charlie gave 14 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on November 9, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 9, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category American Authors and the clue said, "In 1950 the Swedish Academy said this Nobel Prize winner 'is a regional writer' but called 'his regionalism universal.'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is William Faulkner?" Charlie and Jen responded correctly thus winning $8,100 and $15,400 respectively. Matt incorrectly responded with Sinclair Lewis and lost $15,400.

The final results of the game saw Jen Jazwinski with $30,800, Charlie Fonville with $16,200, and Matt Takimoto with $0. This was the forty-fourth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

