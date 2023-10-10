Today's Final Jeopardy (9 October 2023): Who won Game 21 of Season 40?

Game 21 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 9, 2023, and here's what happened. Phil Hoffman, Camron Conners, and Lucy Ricketts competed against each other to win the twenty-first game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 9, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Lucy Ricketts won Jeopardy on October 9, 2023, against Phil and Camron. The categories under the first round were A Brief History Of Thyme, Thomas Aquinas, Advice Columnist, 3rd Graders Know This Stuff, Travel Texas, Body Shots, and The Heavyweight Champion Of The World. While Lucy gave fourteen correct and one wrong answer, Camron gave eight correct and two incorrect responses, and Phil gave three correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Lucy at $10,600, Camron at $2,400, and Phil at $4000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were A Brief History Of Time, I'm Still Standin', Candle In The Wind, Circle Of Life, I'd Like To Solve The Puzzle, and Elton John Songs. The score after the round stood with Lucy at $16,200, Camron at $6,800, and Phil at $990. Lucy gave 20 correct answers and one wrong response, while Camron gave 15 correct answers with five incorrect responses, and Phil gave 11 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 9, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 9, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Women Authors and the clue said, "In 'A Room of One's Own', the 'four famous names' are Austen, 2 Brontës & this author who died closest to Virginia Woolf's own time." The answer to the clue was, "Who is George Eliot?" Only Lucy responded correctly thus winning $500. Phil and Cameron did not know the answer, thus losing $801 and $6,800 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Lucy Ricketts with $16,700, Phil Hoffman with $189, and Camron Conners with $0. This was the twenty-first game of season 40 which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

