Today's Final Jeopardy (December 11, 2023): Who won Game 66 of Season 40?
Here are the spoilers for the Final Jeopardy of the December 11, 2023, episode. Keep reading to find out which contestants participated and who won the game.
Game 66 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 11, 2023, and here's what happened. Emma Saltzberg, Donesh Olyaie, and Amal Dorai competed against each other to win the 66th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.
Who won December 11, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
Emma Saltzberg won Jeopardy on December 11, 2023, against Donesh Olyaie and Amal Dorai. The categories under the first round were Got Your Name Tag?; It’s The Geneva Convention; The Music Of Canada; Hydrology; Circle Time; F-Stop. While Amal gave twelve correct and two wrong answer, Donesh gave ten correct and one incorrect responses, and Emma gave five correct and zero incorrect answer.
The first round's score stood with Amal at $8,600, Donesh at $4,600, and Emma at $2,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Country’s Unknown Soldier…; Directors’ First Features; The 7 Deadly Sin-Onyms; Home On The Range; Arts; Crafts. The score after the round stood with Emma at $15,000, Donesh at $12,600, and Amal at $11,200. Emma gave 16 correct answers and 0 wrong responses, while Donesh gave 20 correct answers with 4 incorrect responses, and Amal gave 16 correct answers with 3 wrong responses.
What was the final question on December 11, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
The final question of the December 11, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 20th Century Literature and the clue said, "Thomas Pynchon wrote that this novelist “in 1948 understood that despite the Axis defeat…fascism had not gone away" The answer to the clue was, "George Orwell."
ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (December 6, 2023): Who won Game 63 of Season 40?
Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.
ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (November 27th, 2023): Who won Game 56 of Season 40?
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani commences shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer adventure comedy
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park