Today's Final Jeopardy (December 11, 2023): Who won Game 66 of Season 40?

Game 66 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 11, 2023, and here's what happened. Emma Saltzberg, Donesh Olyaie, and Amal Dorai competed against each other to win the 66th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won December 11, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Emma Saltzberg won Jeopardy on December 11, 2023, against Donesh Olyaie and Amal Dorai. The categories under the first round were Got Your Name Tag?; It’s The Geneva Convention; The Music Of Canada; Hydrology; Circle Time; F-Stop. While Amal gave twelve correct and two wrong answer, Donesh gave ten correct and one incorrect responses, and Emma gave five correct and zero incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Amal at $8,600, Donesh at $4,600, and Emma at $2,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Country’s Unknown Soldier…; Directors’ First Features; The 7 Deadly Sin-Onyms; Home On The Range; Arts; Crafts. The score after the round stood with Emma at $15,000, Donesh at $12,600, and Amal at $11,200. Emma gave 16 correct answers and 0 wrong responses, while Donesh gave 20 correct answers with 4 incorrect responses, and Amal gave 16 correct answers with 3 wrong responses.

What was the final question on December 11, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the December 11, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 20th Century Literature and the clue said, "Thomas Pynchon wrote that this novelist “in 1948 understood that despite the Axis defeat…fascism had not gone away" The answer to the clue was, "George Orwell."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

