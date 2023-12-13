Today's Final Jeopardy (December 12, 2023): Who won Game 67 of Season 40?

Game 67 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 12, 2023, and here's what happened. Henry Baer, Julia Markham Cameron, and Gary Hollis competed against each other to win the 67th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won December 12, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Gary Hollis won Jeopardy on December 12, 2023, against Henry Baer and Julia Markham Cameron. The categories under the first round were Have You 8?; Auto Racing; Black Mystery & Crime Fiction; Animals; Sounds Kinda “Iff”-y; I’m Absolutely Sure. While Henry gave six correct and zero wrong answer, Julia gave nine correct and zero incorrect responses, and Gary gave twelve correct and four incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Henry at $4,800, Julia at $4,400, and Gary at $3,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Yes, I’ve Eton; Seinfeld Before & After; Anatom”e”; Sticky Stuff; Mcpeople; Words Of Peace. The score after the round stood with Gary at $20,800, Henry at $9,600, and Julia at $800. Gary gave 26 correct answers and 6 wrong responses, while Henry gave 12 correct answers with 2 incorrect responses, and Julia gave 15 correct answers with 4 wrong responses.

What was the final question on December 12, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the December 12, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category American Literature and the clue said, "Chapter 100 of this novel introduces the one-armed Captain Boomer of the Samuel Enderby." The answer to the clue was, "Moby-Dick."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

