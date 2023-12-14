Today's Final Jeopardy (December 14, 2023): Who won Game 68 of Season 40?
Here are the spoilers for the Final Jeopardy of the December 14, 2023, episode. Keep reading to find out which contestants participated and who won the game.
Game 68 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 14, 2023, and here's what happened. Ed Coulson, Emma Saltzberg, and Tyler Vandenberg competed against each other to win the 68th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.
Who won December 13, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
Tyler Vandenberg won Jeopardy on December 13, 2023, against Emma Saltzberg and Ed Coulson. The categories under the first round were Science; Western Tv Shows; Holmes, Sherlock Holmes; Name That Carmaker; Slang For Liquor; Look! Up In The Sky! It’s…. While Tyler gave eight correct and one wrong answer, Ed gave eleven correct and two incorrect responses, and Emma gave five correct and one incorrect answer.
The first round's score stood with Tyler at $4,800, Ed at $3,600, and Emma at $2,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were French Connections; Who’s The Mrs.?; Your Day In “C”ourt; It Was An Olympic Year!; Oscar, Meyer, Wiener; Ad-jectives. The score after the round stood with Tyler at $18,400, Emma at $10,600, and Ed at $2,800. Tyler gave 18 correct answers and 2 wrong responses, while Emma gave 13 correct answers with 2 incorrect responses, and Ed gave 19 correct answers with 5 wrong responses.
What was the final question on December 13, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
The final question of the December 13, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Movie Musicals and the clue said, "Of the musicals to win an Oscar for Best Picture, 1 of the 2 with one-word titles based on & named for literary characters." The answer to the clue was, "Gigi or Oliver."
Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.
