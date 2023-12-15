Today's Final Jeopardy (December 14, 2023): Who won Game 69 of Season 40?

Game 69 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 14, 2023, and here's what happened. Andrew Chaikin, Yungsheng Wang, and Garrett Marcotte competed against each other to win the 69th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won December 14, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Yungsheng Wang won Jeopardy on December 14, 2023, against Andrew Chaikin and Garrett Marcotte. The categories under the first round were In The Footsteps Of History; Tennis-y Williams; Literature; State Of The College; It’s All Relative; A Proverbial Mess. While Yungsheng gave eleven correct and three wrong answer, Garrett gave eight correct and two incorrect responses, and Andrew gave six correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Yungsheng at $5,400, Garrett at $2,400, and Andrew at $2,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Brownian Notions; Scenes From An Italian Restaurant; The Sea’s Bounty; A Matter Of “Life” Or “Death”; Hell; High Water. The score after the round stood with Andrew at $26,600, Yungsheng at $18,600, and Garrett at $4,800. Andrew gave 18 correct answers and 1 wrong responses, while Yungsheng gave 22 correct answers with 5 incorrect responses, and Garrett gave 12 correct answers with 2 wrong responses.

What was the final question on December 14, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the December 14, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Business and the clue said, "Of the Big 4 U.S. airlines, the 4 that each have over 15% of the domestic market, it’s the youngest." The answer to the clue was, "Southwest Airlines."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

