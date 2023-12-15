Today's Final Jeopardy (December 14, 2023): Who won Game 69 of Season 40?
Here are the spoilers for the Final Jeopardy of the December 14, 2023, episode. Keep reading to find out which contestants participated and who won the game.
Game 69 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 14, 2023, and here's what happened. Andrew Chaikin, Yungsheng Wang, and Garrett Marcotte competed against each other to win the 69th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.
Who won December 14, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
Yungsheng Wang won Jeopardy on December 14, 2023, against Andrew Chaikin and Garrett Marcotte. The categories under the first round were In The Footsteps Of History; Tennis-y Williams; Literature; State Of The College; It’s All Relative; A Proverbial Mess. While Yungsheng gave eleven correct and three wrong answer, Garrett gave eight correct and two incorrect responses, and Andrew gave six correct and one incorrect answer.
The first round's score stood with Yungsheng at $5,400, Garrett at $2,400, and Andrew at $2,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Brownian Notions; Scenes From An Italian Restaurant; The Sea’s Bounty; A Matter Of “Life” Or “Death”; Hell; High Water. The score after the round stood with Andrew at $26,600, Yungsheng at $18,600, and Garrett at $4,800. Andrew gave 18 correct answers and 1 wrong responses, while Yungsheng gave 22 correct answers with 5 incorrect responses, and Garrett gave 12 correct answers with 2 wrong responses.
What was the final question on December 14, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
The final question of the December 14, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Business and the clue said, "Of the Big 4 U.S. airlines, the 4 that each have over 15% of the domestic market, it’s the youngest." The answer to the clue was, "Southwest Airlines."
ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (December 6, 2023): Who won Game 63 of Season 40?
Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.
ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (November 27th, 2023): Who won Game 56 of Season 40?
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor makes his co-actors feel ‘comfortable’, shares pre-shoot habits
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Agastya Nanda to start Ekkis in January; Gears up for big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer to start in April 2024