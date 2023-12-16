Today's Final Jeopardy (December 15, 2023): Who won Game 70 of Season 40?

Game 70 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 15, 2023, and here's what happened. Gary Hollis, Tyler Vandenberg, and Yungsheng Wang competed against each other to win the 70th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

What were the categories in December 15, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The categories under the first round were Country Add A Letter; Not Really Married; Historic Documents; Musical Instruments; Double Y-ed; Trailer Park. While Gary gave thirteen correct and zero wrong answer, Yungsheng gave eleven correct and zero incorrect responses, and Tyler gave five correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Gary at $9,400, Yungsheng at $6,800, and Tyler at $2,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were San Francisco, Now & Forever; An “L” Of A Team; Water World; Flowers; Fictional Languages; Wish I’d Said That!. The score after the round stood with Yungsheng at $16,800, Gary at $14,600, and Tyler at $8,800. Yungsheng gave 20 correct answers and 2 wrong responses, while Gary gave 21 correct answers with 4 incorrect responses, and Tyler gave 11 correct answers with 2 wrong responses.

What was the final question on December 15, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the December 15, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category The Wild West and the clue said,"In 1888’s “Ranch Life & The Hunting-Trail” Teddy Roosevelt wrote his 2 ranch hands were “able to travel” like this animal." The answer to the clue was, "Bull moose."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

