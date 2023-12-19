Today's Final Jeopardy (December 18, 2023): Who won Game 71 of Season 40?
Here are the spoilers for the Final Jeopardy of the December 18, 2023, episode. Keep reading to find out which contestants participated and who won the game.
Game 71 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 18, 2023, and here's what happened. Gary Hollis, Tyler Vandenberg, and Yungsheng Wang competed against each other to win the 71th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.
Who won December 18, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
Yungsheng Wang won Jeopardy on December 18, 2023, against Tyler Vandenberg and Gary Hollis. The categories under the first round were Here Comes. While Yungsheng gave thirteen correct and zero wrong answer, Tyler gave six correct and zero incorrect responses, and Gary gave ten correct and one incorrect answer.
The first round's score stood with Yungsheng at $8,400, Tyler at $3,800, and Gary at $2,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were U.S. Firsts; Dance Revolution; Pancho Village; Odds & “N”s; In Your Face!; Well, They Sound The Same…. The score after the round stood with Yungsheng at $33,800, Gary at $14,800, and Tyler at $11,400. Yungsheng gave 22 correct answers and 1 wrong response, while Gary gave 21 correct answers with 1 incorrect responses, and Tyler gave 14 correct answers with 0 wrong response.
What was the final question on December 18, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
The final question of the December 18, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category National Monuments and the clue said, "Designated in 2016, a New York City monument named for this place of business includes nearby Christopher Park." The answer to the clue was, "Stonewall Inn."
Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.
