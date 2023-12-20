Today's Final Jeopardy (December 19, 2023): Who won Game 72 of Season 40?

Game 72 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 19, 2023, and here's what happened. Mike Elliott, Eva Thomas, and Jason Carpenter competed against each other to win the 72nd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won December 19, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Jason Carpenter won Jeopardy on December 19, 2023, against Eva Thomas and Mike Elliott. The categories under the first round were Mammals In Latin; Cautionary Rhymes; King’s Crossing; Always In Fashion; Unofficial Team Nicknames; Famous Last Words. While Eva gave eleven correct and one wrong answer, Jason gave seven correct and two incorrect responses, and Mike gave eight correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Eva at $4,200, Jason at $3,600, and Mike at $3,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were UFrom The French; Cornerstones; Super Successful Sequels; Australian Books & Authors; It Happened In 2023; Countries Inside Other Country Names. The score after the round stood with Jason at $12,000, Eva at $5,800, and Mike at $2,799. Jason gave 17 correct answers and 4 wrong response, while Eva gave 15 correct answers with 2 incorrect responses, and Mike gave 17 correct answers with 2 wrong response.

What was the final question on December 19, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the December 19, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Inventions and the clue said, "Invented in 1816, it takes its name from Greek for “chest” & “observe”" The answer to the clue was, "Stethoscope."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

