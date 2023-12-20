Today's Final Jeopardy (December 19, 2023): Who won Game 72 of Season 40?
Here are the spoilers for the Final Jeopardy of the December 19, 2023, episode. Keep reading to find out which contestants participated and who won the game.
Game 72 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 19, 2023, and here's what happened. Mike Elliott, Eva Thomas, and Jason Carpenter competed against each other to win the 72nd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.
Who won December 19, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
Jason Carpenter won Jeopardy on December 19, 2023, against Eva Thomas and Mike Elliott. The categories under the first round were Mammals In Latin; Cautionary Rhymes; King’s Crossing; Always In Fashion; Unofficial Team Nicknames; Famous Last Words. While Eva gave eleven correct and one wrong answer, Jason gave seven correct and two incorrect responses, and Mike gave eight correct and one incorrect answer.
The first round's score stood with Eva at $4,200, Jason at $3,600, and Mike at $3,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were UFrom The French; Cornerstones; Super Successful Sequels; Australian Books & Authors; It Happened In 2023; Countries Inside Other Country Names. The score after the round stood with Jason at $12,000, Eva at $5,800, and Mike at $2,799. Jason gave 17 correct answers and 4 wrong response, while Eva gave 15 correct answers with 2 incorrect responses, and Mike gave 17 correct answers with 2 wrong response.
What was the final question on December 19, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
The final question of the December 19, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Inventions and the clue said, "Invented in 1816, it takes its name from Greek for “chest” & “observe”" The answer to the clue was, "Stethoscope."
ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (November 28th, 2023): Who won Game 57 of Season 40?
Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.
ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (November 27th, 2023): Who won Game 56 of Season 40?
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: 'There is never final draft of script', Prithviraj Sukumaran shares how Prashanth Neel makes films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘A Role To Die For’; Calls it ‘Huge Canvas Film’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened