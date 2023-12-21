Today's Final Jeopardy (December 20, 2023): Who won Game 73 of Season 40?

Game 73 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 20, 2023, and here's what happened. Jake Garrett, Sam Claussen, and Juveria Zaheer competed against each other to win the 73rd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won December 20, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Juveria Zaheer won Jeopardy on December 20, 2023, against Jake Garrett and Sam Claussen. The categories under the first round were Let’s Take A Peek; Quite A Site; Movie Viewing; A Look Back; Oh, “IC”; It’s A Vision Board. While Sam gave fourteen correct and zero wrong answer, Juveria gave ten correct and one incorrect responses, and Jake gave six correct and zero incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Sam at $10,400, Juveria at $5,600 and Jake at $3,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were A Real Sob Story; 2020s TV; Don’t Eat With Your Hands; Famous Finns; Opera; Going To The Dog Breed Words. The score after the round stood with Juveria at $32,400, Sam at $18,000, and Jake at $17,900. Juveria gave 24 correct answers and 4 wrong response, while Sam gave 21 correct answers with 0 incorrect responses, and Jake gave 13 correct answers with 0 wrong response.

What was the final question on December 20, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the December 20, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Countries and the clue said, "Of the 14 countries that border China, it’s the only monarchy & the only one with a population under 1 million." The answer to the clue was, "Bhutan."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

