Today's Final Jeopardy (December 21, 2023): Who won Game 74 of Season 40?

Game 74 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 21, 2023, and here's what happened. Michael Vaz, Karen Morris, and Iris Masucci competed against each other to win the 74th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won December 21, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Iris Masucci won Jeopardy on December 21, 2023, against Michael Vaz and Karen Morris. The categories under the first round were A Very Hallmark Christmas Movie; Book Tock; Triply Alliterative; Union Actions; Say, “Buster”; Legend Dairy. While Karen gave ten correct and one wrong answer, Iris gave seven correct and two incorrect responses, and Michael gave seven correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Karen at $3,600, Iris at $2,800 and Michael at $2,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Folklore & Legend; Sampling; First Ladies’ Maiden Names; Philosophy; Words & Their Changing Meanings; Eur”O”s. The score after the round stood with Karen at $10,400, Iris at $7,700, and Michael at $2,000. Karen gave 17 correct answers and 3 wrong response, while Iris gave 13 correct answers with 3 incorrect responses, and Michael gave 15 correct answers with 5 wrong response.

What was the final question on December 21, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the December 21, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category From Page to Stage and the clue said, "The opera based on this 1993 memoir was staged at a prison for the first time in 2023, at Sing Sing with a chorus of 14 inmates." The answer to the clue was, "Dead Man Walking."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

