Today's Final Jeopardy (December 27, 2023): Who won Game 77 of Season 40?

Game 77 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 27, 2023, and here's what happened. Christopher Pennant, Emily Kawaler, and Myles Karp competed against each other to win the 77th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won December 27, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Christopher Pennant won Jeopardy on December 27, 2023, against Emily Kawaler, and Myles Karp. The categories under the first round were Times: New Roman; Children’s Literature; Best Actress Oscar Winners; Homophonic Pairs; Forks, Knives, Spoons; Just “E” at It. While Emily gave seven correct zero incorrect, Myles gave three correct zero incorrect answers, and Christopher gave four correct and one incorrect responses.

The first round's score stood with Myles $3,600, Christopher $3,600 and Emily at $2,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were: Music Terms; TV Comedies By Workplace; Yellow Stone; Colleges & Universities; Literal National Names; Addend”um.” The score after the round stood with Christopher at $10,800, Myles at $10,000, and Emily at $7,600. Christopher gave 17 correct answers and 3 wrong response, while Myles gave 12 correct answers with 1 incorrect responses, and Emily gave 23 correct answers with 5 wrong response.

Advertisement

What was the final question on December 21, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the December 27, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Book Characters and the clue said, "Early in a 1966 novel, this title character beats the protagonist in maze races; later on he bites him" The answer to the clue was, "Who is Algernon?"

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1: Everything we know so far