Today's Final Jeopardy (December 27, 2023): Who won Game 78 of Season 40?

Game 78 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 27, 2023, and here's what happened. Tammy Groner, Greg Czaja, and Ben Hebert competed against each other to win the 78th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won December 27, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Greg Czaja won Jeopardy on December 27, 2023, against Tammy Groner, and Ben Hebert. The categories under the first round were - 2023 Sports Highlight Reel; Presidents Not Presidenting; In My Ceilings; Vámonos A Mexico!; Poetry About Prose; and Rhyming Tree Pairs. While Greg gave five correct and zero incorrect answers, Ben gave six correct and two incorrect answers, and Tammy gave two correct and zero incorrect responses.

The first round's score stood with Greg at $6,400, Ben at $5,600 and Tammy at $3,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were: Bays; Bible Quotes; 12-Letter Science Words; Reporting The News; Pop Culture Before & After; “Ob”vious Responses. The score after the round stood with Greg at $29,000, Ben at $11,600, and Tammy at $8,800. Greg gave 21 correct answers and 1 wrong response, while Ben gave 20 correct answers with 5 incorrect responses, and Tammy gave 12 correct answers with 1 wrong response.

What was the final question on December 27, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the December 27, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Americana and the clue said, "After 'Black Monday' in 1987, sculptor Arturo Di Modica put a statue of one of these in Manhattan to symbolize strength & power." The answer to the clue was, "a bull"

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.