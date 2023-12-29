Today's Final Jeopardy (December 28, 2023): Who won Game 79 of Season 40?

Game 79 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 28, 2023, and here's what happened. Xanni Brown, Mitch Cutter, and Raquel Matta competed against each other to win the 79th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won December 28, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Xanni Brown won Jeopardy on December 28, 2023, against Mitch Cutter, and Raquel Matta. The categories under the first round were NBA Nicknames; Hey, Where’s That?; For The Gram; Speed Dating; Touch Type; Hunt & Pec. While Raquel gave six correct and one incorrect answer, Xanni gave ten correct and three incorrect answers, and Mitch gave eleven correct and two incorrect responses.

The first round's score stood with Raquel at $3,200, Mitch at $3,000, and Xanni at $2,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were: World Capitals; Women On Trial; Triple Initial Writers; Measurement; Amazing Armenians; I’d Like To Change A Vowel, Pat. The score after the round stood with Xanni at $17,400, Raquel at $11,600, and Mitch at $5,800. Xanni gave 21 correct answers and 5 wrong responses, while Raquel gave 13 correct answers with 1 incorrect response, and Mitch gave 18 correct answers with 5 wrong responses.

What was the final question on December 28, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the December 28, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Those Zany Ancient Romans and the clue said, "In the 20s B.C. the Emperor’s sister Octavia had a sitcom-worthy home including the boy & girl twin children of this man & woman" The answer to the clue was, "(Marc) Antony & Cleopatra."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.