Today's Final Jeopardy (December 4, 2023): Who won Game 61 of Season 40?
Here are the spoilers for the Final Jeopardy of the December 4, 2023, episode. Keep reading to find out which contestants participated and who won the game.
Game 58 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 4, 2023, and here's what happened. Henry Baer, Rhone Talsma, and Nell Klugman competed against each other to win the fifty-eighth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.
Who won December 4, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
Julia Markham Cameron won Jeopardy on December 4, 2023, against Finn Corrigan and Kristen Thomas-McGill. The categories under the first round were Children’s Literature; British Bands; I Think We Left Someone Out; A Green Thumb; Give The “Devil”; His ‘Do. While Kristen gave seven correct and three wrong answer, Finn gave seven correct and zero incorrect responses, and Julia gave seven correct and three incorrect answer.
The first round's score stood with Finn at $3,600, Julia at $3,000, and Kristen at $1,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Categories: Math; Words In U.S. Capitals; Movie Directors; Massage In A Bottle; A Bird In The Hand; 2 In The Bush. The score after the round stood with Julia at $12,600, Finn at $10,400, and Kristen at $8,600. Julia gave 19 correct answers and 2 wrong response, while Finn gave 14 correct answers with 1 incorrect responses, and Kristen gave 16 correct answers with 5 wrong response.
What was the final question on December 4, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
The final question of the December 4, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 20th Century Novels and the clue said, "The Atlanta History Center says this novel was “both beloved & condemned almost from the moment of its publication” in 1936." The answer to the clue was, "Gone With the Wind." Kristen and Julia responded correctly.
Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.
